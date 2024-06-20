DU PG Admission 2024: Round 1 allotment result on June 22, check schedule here

DU PG Admission 2024 Round 1 Result: The University of Delhi will release the round 1 seat allotment result for postgraduate courses on June 22. Candidates who have applied for DU PG admission 2024 can check round 1 allotment results on the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in. DU PG Admission 2024: Round 1 allotment result on June 22 (File)

As per the DU PG admission schedule, after the allocation of seats on the candidates' dashboards, they have to accept the seat between 5 pm on June 22 and 4:59 pm on June 27.

The departments, centres and colleges will verify and approve the online applications between June 22 (5 pm) and June 27 (4:59 pm).

The last date for online payment of the admission fee is June 28 (4:59 pm), as per the schedule.

In total, there will be three rounds of admission, which may be extended if seats remain vacant, the university said. Check the schedule below.

The CSAS(PG) is a single window for admission to all PG programs of all departments and colleges of the university.

Only the candidate who has appeared in CUET PG 2024 and meets the minimum eligibility criteria will be eligible to apply for the CSAS PG 2024.

“If at any stage, documents submitted by the candidate relating to the admission are found to be fake/non-genuine and/or fabricated or in any other manner defective, the said candidate will not be given admission and if already admitted, admission will be canceled without any prior notice in this regard. If the same is found after completing the Program, his/her degree will be revoked, and appropriate legal action will be taken against him/her,” the university said. .