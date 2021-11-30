DU SOL Admissions 2021: 65k students secure admission, registration ends Dec 15

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU SOL Admissions 2021 on December 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for School of Open Learning can apply online through the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in. Till now 65,000 students have secured admissions by paying fees.

According to PTI report, over 2500 students who have scored between 90 percent and 100 percent in the Class 12 board exams have applied for DU’s school of open learning out of which 429 students have secured between 95 percent and 100 percent with the highest number of applicants being for BCom (Honours).

The registration process has started for various undergraduate courses including B.A, B.Com, B.Com Hons, B.A English and B.A Political Science. Candidates who want to apply for the admission process can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

DU SOL Admissions 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in.

Click on DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link available on the home page.

available on the home page. Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Once done, submit the examination fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.