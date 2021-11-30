Home / Education / Admissions / DU SOL Admissions 2021: 65k students secure admission, registration ends Dec 15
admissions

DU SOL Admissions 2021: 65k students secure admission, registration ends Dec 15

DU SOL Admission 2021 registration ends on December 15, 2021. Till now 65,000 students have secured admissions. 
DU SOL Admissions 2021: 65k students secure admission, registration ends Dec 15
DU SOL Admissions 2021: 65k students secure admission, registration ends Dec 15
Published on Nov 30, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University will close down the registration process for DU SOL Admissions 2021 on December 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for School of Open Learning can apply online through the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in. Till now 65,000 students have secured admissions by paying fees. 

According to PTI report, over 2500 students who have scored between 90 percent and 100 percent in the Class 12 board exams have applied for DU’s school of open learning out of which 429 students have secured between 95 percent and 100 percent with the highest number of applicants being for BCom (Honours).

The registration process has started for various undergraduate courses including B.A, B.Com, B.Com Hons, B.A English and B.A Political Science. Candidates who want to apply for the admission process can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

DU SOL Admissions 2021: How to Apply 

  • Visit the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, submit the examination fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out