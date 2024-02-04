 FTII Admission 2024: Application for TV wing's certificate courses ends soon - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admission News / FTII Admission 2024: Application for TV wing's certificate courses ends soon

FTII Admission 2024: Application for TV wing's certificate courses ends soon

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website of the institute, ftii.ac.in.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will close tomorrow, February 5, the online application process for the entrance examination leading to admission to postgraduate certificate courses in Television Production. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website of the institute, ftii.ac.in.

FTII Admission 2024: Application for TV wing's certificate courses ends soon (Representational image)(Unsplash)
FTII Admission 2024: Application for TV wing's certificate courses ends soon (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link to apply

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Courses offered:

1. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Direction.

2. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Electronic Cinematography.

3. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Video Editing.

4. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Sound Recording and Television Engineering.

To apply, women candidates of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories is 600.

For all other candidates, the application fee is 2,000.

These All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved courses will be delivered in three phases, the institute said.

The first phase is common for candidates of all specializations and will introduce them to the basic concepts.

The second phase will focus on the development of skills in the various fields of specialization.

In the final phase, the institute said, students will apply their understanding of the medium and skills developed in the earlier phases to undertake fiction/non-fiction exercises.

For further details, applicants check the admission website of the institute.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On