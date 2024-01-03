IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance exam registration ends today on ignou.ac.in

The online registration process for the PhD, BEd and BSc Nursing entrance exam of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end today, January 3. Candidates can apply for it up to 5 pm on the official website of the university, ignou.ac.in. IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance exam registration ends today

The application deadline was extended previously and during this extended window, candidates have to pay a late fee of ₹200.

“The last date for submission of Online Application Form for Ph.D. (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc. Nursing & B. Ed. (For January, 2024 Session) has been extended till 03rd January, 2024 up to 05:00 P.M with a late fee of Rs.200,” read the notice issued by the university.

The IGNOU PhD entrance test for the July 2023 session and the IGNOU BSc Nursing and BEd entrance test for the January 2024 session will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

For application form and exam details, go to this link: http://ignou.ac.in/ignou/studentzone/adminssionanouncement/1

How to apply for IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing entrance test 2024