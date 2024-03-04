IIM Kashipur invites applications for MBA Analytics; CAT, GMAT accepted

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is accepting online applications for the 2024-26 batch of MBA Analyrics programme. The last date to apply for this two-year residential programme is March 7. Interested candidates can visit the institute website to submit their forms. IIM Kashipur Admission 2024: Apply for MBA Analytics programme

To apply for the programme, a candidate needs a full-time Bachelor's degree in any discipline or its equivalent with 50 per cent marks or its equivalent (47 per cent in the case of NC-OBC and EWS and 45 per cent for SC, ST and DAP).

In addition, they must have a valid CAT 2023 score or GMAT score, where the exam was not taken earlier than May 1, 2022.

The course would offer a blend of managerial principles and cutting-edge analytics subjects, empowering the participants to specialize across domain and gain hands-on experience, the institute said.

The highest package received by a student of the programme previously is ₹37 lakh per annum, while the average package was ₹18.2 LPA, the institute informed through a press release.

The intake capacity is 160 with a gender ration of 69 per cent women: 31 per cent men, it said.

Twenty-four per cent of them join the course as freshers, while 76 per cent are experienced professionals, IIM Kashipur informed.

In terms of discipline diversity, 55 per cent come from engineering and technology backgrounds, 21 per cent from commerce and management and 24 per cent from arts and science, it added.

Upon the commencement of the admissions, Abhradeep Maiti, Chairperson admission, IIM Kashipur said, “We are thrilled to invite young talented minds yet again through our specially curated MBA (Analytics) programme for the batch of 2024-26. The programme is specially tailored keeping in mind the ever-developing business ecosystem to transform our students into leading experts in the analytics domain with the capability to contribute significantly to the world of business.”

The institute also offers a full-yer tuition fee wavier through need-based, merit-based and need-cum-merit based scholarships to 10 per cent of students of both first- and second-year batches.

For more information related to the course, interested candidates can check the IIM Kashipur admission website.