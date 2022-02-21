Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Gandhinagar PG admissions 2022-23: International students can apply
admissions

IIT Gandhinagar PG admissions 2022-23: International students can apply

  • Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Gandhinagar has invited applications from international students for postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes.
IIT admission 2022: Applications are open for international students
IIT admission 2022: Applications are open for international students
Published on Feb 21, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Gandhinagar has invited applications from international students for postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is March 24. 

IIT Gandhinagar offers the following courses: Master of Arts in Society and Culture, Ph.D. in Humanities and Social Sciences, Ph.D. and MSc degrees in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Cognitive Science.

Ph.D. and MTech degrees in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth System Science, Materials Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering are all available.

Direct link to apply

IIT admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT Gandhinagar at iitgn.ac.in

On the homepage click on the admission tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘International Admission (Sem-I, 2022-23)’

Click on the 'apply' tab and then on the ‘International PG application’

Register and fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit admissions
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out