IIT JAM 2024 response sheet released at jam.iitm.ac.in; here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) response sheet on the JOAPS Portal. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the response sheet from the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Direct link to download IIT JAM 2024 response sheet

IIT JAM 2024 examination was conducted on February 11. The JAM 2024 Examination was conducted for seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

As per the information brochure, the IIT JAM 2024 result will be released on March 22.

IIT JAM response sheet 2024: How to download

Visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click “Candidates can access their JAM 2024 Examination responses on the JOAPS portal.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

JAM Score is used for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), and M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country.

