 JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check timetable here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check timetable here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 06, 2024 02:54 PM IST

JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule has been released. The timetable is given here.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who want to check the schedule can find it on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The schedule has been released for Round 1 to Round 3.

JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released, check timetable here
JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released, check timetable here

As per the official schedule, round 1 choice filling for qualified candidates will begin on July 12 and will end on July 14, 2024. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released on July 15, 2024. The online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee for seat allotted candidates will be done from July 16 to July 19, 2024.

The document verification for round 1 at district help centres will begin will be done from July 16 to July 19, 2024. The Round 1 online balance fee deposit for government aided/ PPP polytechnic institutes can be done from July 16 to July 20, 2024. The round 1 admitted seat withdrawal can be done on July 21, 2024.

JEECUP Counselling 2024: How to register

To apply online for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the login details and click on submit.
  • Now login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Round 2 choice filling for qualified candidates will begin on July 22 and will end on July 24, 2024. The seat allotment result will be announced on July 25, 2024. The seat acceptance online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to July 30, 2024. The round 2 document verification at the district help centres from July 26 to July 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Complete Schedule Here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Admission News / JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check timetable here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On