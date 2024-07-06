JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check timetable here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates who want to check the schedule can find it on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The schedule has been released for Round 1 to Round 3. JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule released, check timetable here

As per the official schedule, round 1 choice filling for qualified candidates will begin on July 12 and will end on July 14, 2024. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released on July 15, 2024. The online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee for seat allotted candidates will be done from July 16 to July 19, 2024.

The document verification for round 1 at district help centres will begin will be done from July 16 to July 19, 2024. The Round 1 online balance fee deposit for government aided/ PPP polytechnic institutes can be done from July 16 to July 20, 2024. The round 1 admitted seat withdrawal can be done on July 21, 2024.

JEECUP Counselling 2024: How to register

To apply online for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the login details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Round 2 choice filling for qualified candidates will begin on July 22 and will end on July 24, 2024. The seat allotment result will be announced on July 25, 2024. The seat acceptance online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to July 30, 2024. The round 2 document verification at the district help centres from July 26 to July 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.