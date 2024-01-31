 JNU MBA 2024 registration begins, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admission News / JNU MBA 2024 registration begins, direct link here

JNU MBA 2024 registration begins, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 31, 2024 05:27 PM IST

JNU MBA 2024 registration has started at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The direct link is given here.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the registration process for JNU MBA 2024. Candidates who want to apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2024 can do it through the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply is till February 28, 2024.

JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)

Candidates having Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities recognized by the Government. The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Candidates who want to apply for the MBA admissions should have appeared in the CAT 2023. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT registration number and CAT score.

Direct link to apply for JNU MBA 2024

JNU MBA 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on JNU MBA 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill the login details.
  • Once done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 2000/- for General category/ EWS/ OBC and 1000/- for SC/ ST/ PWD category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNU.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On