JNU MBA 2024 registration begins, direct link here

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the registration process for JNU MBA 2024. Candidates who want to apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2024 can do it through the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply is till February 28, 2024. JNU administrative building.(HT file)

Candidates having Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities recognized by the Government. The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

Candidates who want to apply for the MBA admissions should have appeared in the CAT 2023. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT registration number and CAT score.

JNU MBA 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on JNU MBA 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the login details.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2000/- for General category/ EWS/ OBC and ₹1000/- for SC/ ST/ PWD category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNU.

