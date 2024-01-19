JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card out, download link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released the JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card. Candidates can download the Lateral Entry Selection Test admit card through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card out at navodaya.gov.in, download link here (HT File)

Lateral Entry Selection Test for admission to Class-XI in JNVs against the vacant seats will be conducted on February 10, 2024. The selection test will be of two- and half-hour duration from 11:00 am to 01:30 pm and will have 5 sections with, only objective type questions. There are 100 questions in all for 100 marks. Bilingual (English and Hindi) question paper will be provided to the candidates.

Direct link to download JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card

JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 is likely to be announced by June, 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.