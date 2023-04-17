Home / Education / Admissions / KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24: Last date to apply on kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24: Last date to apply on kvsangathan.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Parents/guardians can submit forms on behalf of students on the KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in. They can also use the mobile app developed for the purpose.

Online registrations for admission to schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be closed today, April 17. Parents/guardians can submit forms on behalf of students on the KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in. They can also use the mobile app named "KVS Online Admissions 23 - 24" developed for the purpose.

To apply for Class 1 admission, a candidate should be at least 6 years old on March 31, 2023.

The admission process for Class 1 is online. As per the schedule announced previously, the first provisional selection list will be released on April 20 and round 1 admissions will begin on April 21. Based on the availability of seats, the second admission list will be released on April 28 and the third one on May 4.

For Classes 2 and above, except for Class 11, admissions will be done from April 3 to 12 and offline.

Here is the direct link to apply for KVS Class 1 admission.

