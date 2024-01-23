National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET SS Counselling 2023 special round. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS Counselling 2023: Special round qualifying percentile reduced, notice here(ANI)

As per the official notice, those candidates who have completed their PG Degree as per NMC norms and have taken NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 are eligible to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling.

“The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide letter No. U.12021/08/2023-MEC dated 20th January, 2024 has allowed all the candidates who have completed their PG Degree as per NMC norms and have taken NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 would be “ELIGIBLE” to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling”, read the official notice.

There is no change in NEET-SS rank as declared on October 15, 2023. The commencement of Round 2 of SS counselling has been briefly postponed. Candidates will be able to check the complete details on the official website of MCC.

Candidature is purely provisional subject of fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET-SS 2023 Information Bulleting and verification of their Face ID/Biometric wherever required. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Official Notice Here