Strathclyde Business School announces scholarships for international students

Scholarships for deserving candidates are being offered by Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow. Scholarship awards will be to the value of £9,000 to £12,000 depending on the subject area and course fee.(Representative Image)

According to a press release by Strathclyde Business School, Masters Scholarships for September 2024 are available for deserving candidates. Scholarships will be awarded on merit, to candidates who demonstrate in both their scholarship application and their Masters programme application, excellent academic performance.

Scholarship Details:

Number of scholarships: Up to a maximum of 35

Value: Varies by course fee - Between £9,000 and £12,000

Deadline: 31 July 2024

Helps with: Tuition fees

Eligibility

Candidates must be self-funded and already hold an offer of a place on an SBS MSc programme for the September 2024 intake. They should also be deemed international for fee status.

Candidates interested in applying should provide a maximum 1000-word statement demonstrating their ideas, experience and future career plans.

Visit the official website for more information.