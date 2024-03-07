 University of Hull announces launch of London Study Centre, invites applications - Hindustan Times
Study abroad: University of Hull, Cambridge collaborate to launch London Study Centre, applications open

Study abroad: University of Hull, Cambridge collaborate to launch London Study Centre, applications open

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The Centre is located at Bloomsbury and offers a range of Business programmes, including MSc Business Management and more, informed a press release.

The University of Hull has announced the launch of the new London Study Centre, providing the students an opportunity to study the Hull programmes while getting exposure in the professional hub in London.

The University of Hull has announced the launch of the new London Study Centre. Located at Bloomsbury, the centre offers a range of Business programmes. Applications are open for May 2024 intake. (Shutterstock)
According to a press release, the study centre is located at Bloomsbury and offers a range of Business programmes, including MSc Business Management, MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and MSc Digital Marketing and Advertising.

The release informed that the University is partnering with Cambridge Education Group to launch the Centre, and have three annual intakes in January, May, and September. The first phase of admissions will begin in May 2024.

Applications for the May 2024 intake are open, said the release.

Professor Dave Petley, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull, said that the London Study Centre will empower students to develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their chosen fields, and at the same time, give them the opportunities to engage with the local community and professional networks.

Brendan Webb, CEO of Commercial of Cambridge Education Group, expressed delight in partnering with the University of Hull and bringing the academic programmes to the heart of London.

“The partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with access to exceptional education opportunities, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in their careers,” he said.

Chris Macallister, Dean of the London Study Centre, said the team looks forward to welcoming the first batch of students in May.

To apply and for details visit london.hull.ac.uk.

Thursday, March 07, 2024
