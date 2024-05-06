Degree Online Services, Telangana, has started the TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 registration on May 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can find the registration link on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2024 registration for Phase 1 begins, direct link here

The Phase 1 registration will conclude on May 25, 2024. The window for web options will open on May 15 and will close on May 27, 2024. The Phase 1 verification of special category certificates for PH/CAP is on May 24 and NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities is on May 25, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

TS DOST 2024: How to apply

All the eligible and interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS DOST registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase 1 registration fee is ₹200/-. The fee should be paid through online mode only.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced on June 3, 2024 and online self reporting can be done from June 4 to June 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.