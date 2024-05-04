 TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024 released at dost.cgg.gov.in, check timetable here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024

TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024 released at dost.cgg.gov.in, check timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2024 08:31 AM IST

TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024 has been released. Check timetable here.

Degree Online Services, Telangana, has released the TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024. Candidates who want to apply for admission to undergraduate degree courses can check the timetable on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024 released, check timetable here (HT File)
TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024 released, check timetable here (HT File)

As per the schedule, Phase I registration will begin on May 6 and will end on May 25, 2024. The web options window will open on May 15 and will close on May 27, 2024. The Phase 1 verification of special category certificates for PH/CAP is on May 24 and NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities is on May 25, 2024.

The seat allotment result will be announced on June 3, 2024 and online self reporting can be done from June 4 to June 10, 2024.

TS DOST Admission Schedule 2024: How to register for Phase 1

All those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS DOST registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase 1 registration fee is 200/-. The fee should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.

Check Schedule Here 

Exam and College Guide
