TS EAMCET 2024 phase 2 registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, here's how to apply

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the Phase 2 registration process for TS EAMCET 2024 on July 26, 2024. Candidates who are interested in participating in the phase 2 registration of TS EAMCET 2024 can visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates can go ahead with the exercising of options after certificate verification from July 27, 2024, to July 28, 2024.(HT file)

According to the schedule available on the official website, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot, booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the First Phase will commence from July 26, 2024.

Candidates can go ahead with the exercising of options after certificate verification from July 27, 2024, to July 28, 2024. Freezing of options is scheduled to take place on July 28, 2024, and the provisional allotment of seats will be available on or before July 31, 2024.

Candidates can complete the payment of tuition fees & self reporting through the website and reporting at the college from July 31, 2024, to August 2, 2024. Candidates need to note that those of you who have got allotment in the second Phase and have not reported at the allotted college are not permitted to exercise options in the Final Phase of Counselling, informed the official notice.

Official notice also reads that physical reporting of the candidate at the allotted college after the Second Phase allotment is mandatory. Candidates also need to handover a set of Xerox copies of the Certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (T.C) at the allotted college.

Candidates interested in participating in the second phase of TS EAMCET 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps to apply:

Steps to follow to apply for TS EAMCET 2024 second phase

Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in

Look out for the link to register for second phase on the home page and click it

Furnish the necessary details and verify them before submitting

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.