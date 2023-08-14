The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the TS ICET counselling 2023 schedule for admission into the MBA and MCA programmes. The registration process will commence on September 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 11. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at tsicet.nic.in. TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule released at tsicet.nic.in (HT file)

The Processing Fee is ₹600 for SC/ST and ₹1200 for others. candidates can pay the fee through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking).

The provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be released on September 17. The final phase provisional allotment of seats will be released on or before September 28.

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule Online registration and fee payment September 6 to September 11 Certificate verification for already booked candidates September 8 to September 12 Exercising option after certificate verification September 8 to September 13 Freezing Option September 13 Provisional seat allotment on or before September 17 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website September 17 to September 20

Eligibility criteria for TS ICET 2023

Candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule below: