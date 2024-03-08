 University Living announces Social Scholarship Program for Indian students - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admission News / University Living announces Social Scholarship Program for Indian students

University Living announces Social Scholarship Program for Indian students

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 08, 2024 07:05 PM IST

The deadline for students to apply for the scholarship program is May 31, 2024.

In order to provide financial help to Indian students who wish to pursue their study abroad plans, University Living, a global provider of student accommodation, announced the launch of the third edition of its Social Scholarship program.

According to a press release by University Living, scholarships worth a total of INR 10 million will be provided to students who are selected under the program.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to a press release by University Living, scholarships worth a total of INR 10 million will be provided to students who are selected under the program.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release by University Living, scholarships worth a total of INR 10 million will be provided to students who are selected under the program. The Social Scholarship program is open to Indian students pursuing undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, or diplomas in the United Kingdom or Australia.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The program aims to reward socially conscious students who are actively contributing to positive social change. The deadline for students to apply for the scholarship program is May 31, 2024, mentioned the press release.

“At University Living, we believe in supporting students who are not only academically driven but also socially responsible and working in their own right to make the world a better place. Our Social Scholarship program provides an opportunity for Indian students to showcase their commitment to making a difference in society while pursuing their academic goals abroad,” said Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have received an offer at a university in the United Kingdom or Australia.

The scholarship is available only to full-time students and is valid for the July intake for Australia students and the September intake for UK students.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On