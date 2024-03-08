University Living announces Social Scholarship Program for Indian students

In order to provide financial help to Indian students who wish to pursue their study abroad plans, University Living, a global provider of student accommodation, announced the launch of the third edition of its Social Scholarship program. According to a press release by University Living, scholarships worth a total of INR 10 million will be provided to students who are selected under the program.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Social Scholarship program is open to Indian students pursuing undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, or diplomas in the United Kingdom or Australia.

The program aims to reward socially conscious students who are actively contributing to positive social change. The deadline for students to apply for the scholarship program is May 31, 2024, mentioned the press release.

“At University Living, we believe in supporting students who are not only academically driven but also socially responsible and working in their own right to make the world a better place. Our Social Scholarship program provides an opportunity for Indian students to showcase their commitment to making a difference in society while pursuing their academic goals abroad,” said Saurabh Arora, CEO & Founder of University Living.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have received an offer at a university in the United Kingdom or Australia.

The scholarship is available only to full-time students and is valid for the July intake for Australia students and the September intake for UK students.

For more information, visit the official website.