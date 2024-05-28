University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MEng Mechanical Engineering

The University of Birmingham Dubai is inviting applications from students for their MEng Mechanical Engineering program, to offer an opportunity to develop the expertise necessary for a successful career in the field. Mechanical Engineering is a four-year full-time course that includes a diverse range of learning and teaching methods, such as lectures, classes, case study work, online assignments and quizzes, presentations, and self-directed study.(File Photo / Reuters)

According to a press release by the University of Birmingham Dubai, the Mechanical Engineering program provides students with a comprehensive understanding of core mechanical engineering subjects, coupled with the opportunity to specialise and gain in-depth knowledge in their chosen area.

The University graduates have been hired by various small and global organisations such as General Electric, Airbus, Aston Martin, BAE Systems, BP, Exxon Mobil, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes High-Performance Engines and Laing O'Rourke Rolls-Royce, mentioned the press release.

Programme delivery:

Mechanical Engineering is a four-year full-time course that includes a diverse range of learning and teaching methods, such as lectures, classes, case study work, online assignments and quizzes, presentations, and self-directed study. Assessment methods will include exams, coursework, presentations, and a dissertation, informed the University.

Course dates: September 2024

Entry Requirements:

AAB – ABB: Mathematics must be taken with 85% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 80% West Bengal or 90% Other State boards

AAB - 80% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 75% West Bengal or 85% Other State

ABB - 75% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra, and West Bengal or 80% Other State boards

Application process:

Applications for September 2024 are open. There is no application fee.

Tuition: The annual tuition fee for 2024 entry is AED 132,778 (USD 3600 appx.) per year of study and can be paid in instalments.

Scholarship: For September 2024 entry the university is offering scholarships of up to 40% to all students based on academic performance.

For more information, visit the official website.