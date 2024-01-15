University of Sheffield invites applications for its 3-year Environmental Science BSc course
Admissions are open for the Environmental Science BSc course starting in September 2024 at the University of Sheffield, UK.
According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, students who enrol for the Environmental Science BSc course can benefit by focussing on topics like global environmental change, conservation, sustainability and environmental quality and technology.
The duration of the course will be 3 years and the university is providing 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024. The scholarships are worth £10,000 per year (subject to a 60% average) and are available for new international students who meet the eligibility criteria, informed the university.
Students also have the opportunity to add an optional placement year as part of their course, converting the three-year course to a four-year Degree with Placement Year, mentioned the official website of the University of Sheffield.
Eligibility Criteria:
75% in standard XII (India – CBSE, CISCE & Maharashtra State Board), 70% in standard XII (India - West Bengal Board), and 80% in Standard XII (India – Other state boards)
IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an alternative acceptable English language qualification
Fee Details:
Overseas students 2024-25 annual tuition fee is £25,540
