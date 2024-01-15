close_game
University of Sheffield invites applications for its 3-year Environmental Science BSc course

University of Sheffield invites applications for its 3-year Environmental Science BSc course

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 15, 2024 12:40 PM IST

The duration of the course will be 3 years and the university is providing 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024.

Admissions are open for the Environmental Science BSc course starting in September 2024 at the University of Sheffield, UK.

Students also have the opportunity to add an optional placement year as part of their course, converting the three-year course to a four-year Degree with Placement Year(Handout)
According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, students who enrol for the Environmental Science BSc course can benefit by focussing on topics like global environmental change, conservation, sustainability and environmental quality and technology.

The duration of the course will be 3 years and the university is providing 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024. The scholarships are worth £10,000 per year (subject to a 60% average) and are available for new international students who meet the eligibility criteria, informed the university.

Students also have the opportunity to add an optional placement year as part of their course, converting the three-year course to a four-year Degree with Placement Year, mentioned the official website of the University of Sheffield.

Eligibility Criteria:

75% in standard XII (India – CBSE, CISCE & Maharashtra State Board), 70% in standard XII (India - West Bengal Board), and 80% in Standard XII (India – Other state boards)

IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

Fee Details:

Overseas students 2024-25 annual tuition fee is £25,540

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
