University of Sheffield invites applications for its MSc course in Molecular Medicine

Admissions are open at the University of Sheffield, UK, for its MSc course in Molecular Medicine starting in September 2024. After all other teaching has been completed, students will spend 20 weeks working full-time, with individual supervision, on their choice of research project from an available list.(Handout)

According to a press release by the University of Sheffield, the course explores the cellular and molecular biology and molecular genetics behind a wide range of illnesses, and how new technologies are revolutionising scientific discovery, diagnosis and treatment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After all other teaching has been completed, students will spend 20 weeks working full-time, with individual supervision, on their choice of research project from an available list. They will be embedded in a research group in an active laboratory setting, informed the university.

Eligibility Criteria:

3 or 4-year bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% or 2:1 (Upper Second Class Honours) degree including a substantial element of human or animal biology.

Overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee Details:

Tuition fees for 2024 entry have not been confirmed. Students can use the overseas 2023 annual tuition fee £25,600 as a guide, informed the press release.

Scholarship Details:

International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024 is available to international students for this course. The scholarship is worth £2,500 for courses in the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Health and the Faculty of Engineering. No additional scholarship application is required, if students meet the eligibility and award criteria the scholarship will be applied as a tuition fee discount, informed the university.

For more information, visit the official website.