University of Strathclyde invites applications for its MSc Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing course

Admissions are open at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, for its MSc Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing course starting in September 2024. On the successful completion of all the assessments, students will undertake a 10-week research project over the summer which can be at the University or with an external company or organisation. (File Photo / Reuters)

According to a press release by the University of Strathclyde, the course aims to train students to take up jobs in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. There will be taught classes along with practical classes from October to April.

Through the course, students will learn about:

Pharmaceutical development and production

Continuous manufacturing processes

Crystallisation mechanisms

Manufacturing processes as they related to the modern pharmaceutical industry

Transferable, professional skills

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) & Data Analytics

Quality assurance

Management & Quality-by-Design systems

Course Duration: 1 year

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree or overseas equivalent, in science or engineering along with two references (at least one academic)

English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5)

Scholarship:

Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship for International Students

Scholarships of between £5,000 - £7,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught masters degree in the Faculty of Science in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/ or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.

Fee Details:

£27,500 for international students for 2024/ 25

For more details visit the official website.