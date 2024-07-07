WBJEE 2024 Counselling schedule released at wbjeeb.nic.in, registration begins on July 10

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEE 2024 Counselling schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination counselling round can check the schedule on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2024 Counselling schedule released, registration begins on July 10

As per the official schedule, the candidates registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling will be done from July 10 to July 16, 2024. Candidates can modify and lock their choices by July 16, 2024. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on July 19, 2024. The payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from July 19 to July 24, 2024.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on July 26, 2024 and payment of seat acceptance can be done from July 26 to July 29, 2024.

The mop up round registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling can be done from July 31 to August 1, 2024. Candidates can modify and lock their choices by August 1, 2024. Mop-up seat allotment result will be displayed on August 3, 2024. The payment of seat acceptance fee for fresh allottees can be done from August 3 to August 5, 2024.

The registration fee for Round-1 counselling is Rs. 500/- and for the Mop-Up round, which is non-refundable under any circumstance. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

There will be three rounds of counselling: Allotment, Upgradation, and Mop-Up. Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I and the Mop-Up round. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Except for those attending the Mop-up round, unregistered candidates will not be considered for allocation of seats in any round.

Any candidate who meets the eligibility criteria and has secured a rank (GMR) in the WBJEE-2024 and/or JEE(Main)-2024 exams can register for counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.