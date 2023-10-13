News / Education / Board Exams / Bihar School Examination Board extends deadline for Matric Exam 2024 applictaion

Bihar School Examination Board extends deadline for Matric Exam 2024 applictaion

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Deadline extended to submit BSEB matric exam 2024 application form

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the deadline for candidates to submit their BSEB matric exam 2024 application form. Students have till October 18 to submit the application form. Candidates can submit the application form at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: Registration Deadline Extended, Apply by October 18(File photo)

Previously the last date to apply was October 10.

The Board announced the extension of the registration deadline for the Class 10 examination for 2024 via its official Twitter account.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the Class 10 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, log in to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In Case of any inconvenience in filling out the application form or making fee payment for the Matric examination, helpline number 0612-2232074 can be contacted.

