CBSE 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 time table, admit card

Updated on Dec 22, 2022 02:56 PM IST

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: CBSE to release Class 10, 12 time table, admit card likely soon. Check latest updates below. 

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live: Class 10, 12 time table at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live: Class 10, 12 time table at cbse.gov.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet likely soon. The Board however has not shared by exact date of release of datesheet, but it is expected to be out by this month. 

Once released, the Class 10, 12 time table will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.  

According to past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced that CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from February 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. So, candidates can expect the datesheet to be released this month. 

Check latest updates on time table, admit card, practical exam details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 22, 2022 02:56 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2023: Practical dates 

    CBSE 10th practicals will begin from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The practical examination will be conducted by the external examiners appointed by the Board.

  • Dec 22, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet: Where to check time table 

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet when announced can be checked on CBSE official website. 

    cbse.gov.in

    cbse.nic.in

  • Dec 22, 2022 02:46 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date: Time table to release soon 

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date is from February 15, 2022. The time table will release soon and will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Dec 22, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: From February 15 onwards 

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 will begin from February 15 onwards. The complete datesheet will be announced likely soon. 

