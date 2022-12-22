CBSE 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 time table, admit card

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet likely soon. The Board however has not shared by exact date of release of datesheet, but it is expected to be out by this month.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 time table will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

According to past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced that CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from February 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. So, candidates can expect the datesheet to be released this month.

Check latest updates on time table, admit card, practical exam details below.