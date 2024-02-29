Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2024 on February 29, 2024. The examination was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country. Students who appeared for Class 12 Geography exam said that the paper was interesting and also in-depth. CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2024: In-depth and interesting paper, say students (HT File)

The objective questions were quite direct, said Anantjeet, Class 12 student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow. Samriddhi of Class 12 same school said that the map questions were also to the point and direct and not very complicated.

Manjiri, another Class XII student of GD Goenka School Lucknow, said that the subjective portion was interesting; the children's comprehension power and clarity of concept were required to answer these.

According to Aastha, a Class 12 student of the same school, the graph question had no clarity, and the variables given were NOT at all clear or identifiable. She hopes that the board will take cognizance of this and moderate marking will be done for same.

Class 12 student, Aalya said that over all the paper was inclusive.

Soma Majumdar, PGT Geography, VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr said that all three sets of Geography Papers were relatively easy. The papers were well-structured with a variety of competency-based questions. However, some questions required critical thinking, necessitating students to draw upon their prerequisite knowledge. The bar graph in question 19 was a little blurred. The map questions were good. Overall, it was a balanced paper and students were satisfied.