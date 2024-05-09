CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Chhattisgarh Board results at 12.30 pm, here's how to check
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. The Chhattisgarh Board results for Class 10, 12 will be declared at 12.30 pm today. All the candidates who have appeared for Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. The results of 10th, 12th can also be checked at results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in....Read More
The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The Class 10 or high school certificate examination was held from March 2 to March 21, 2024. The examination was conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.
Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: When was exam for Class 10, 12 conducted?
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 toppers of 2023
Rahul Yadav: 98.83 percent
Sikandar Yadav: 98.67 percent
Pinky Yadav: 98.17 percent
Suraj Painkra: 98.17 percent
Aditi Bhagat: 98.00 percent
Riya Haldar: 98 percent
Bhupendra Xess: 98 percent
Bhumi Warte: 97.67 percent
Chitrashee Sahu: 97.67 percent
Aditya Raj Gupta: 97.67 percent
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Results to be announced at press conference
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: CGBSE will conduct the press conference to announce the results. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Passing criteria for Class 10, 12
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: The minimum marks to pass the Chhattisgarh Board Examination for Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent. All appeared candidates will have to score 33 percent in all the subjects to qualify the examination.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check results after announcement
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: More than 1 hour to go
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: The press conference will begin at 12.30 pm. More than an hour to go for the results to be announced.
CGBSE Result 2024 Live: Result time
The CGBSE 10th, 12th results will be declared at 12:30 pm, after which students can check their marks online on the board website.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: How to download marksheet?
Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Keep admit card in hand to check marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. The admit card contains the enrolment number and unique ID which is needed to check the results after declaration.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: When will supplymentary eams be conducted?
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: As per past trends, the supplementary examination is expected to be conducted in June or July 2024. The dates will be announced soon after the declaration of results.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Check grading system
A1 – 100 to 91 marks
A2 – 90 to 81 marks
B1 – 80 to 71 marks
B2 – 70 to 61 marks
C1 – 60 to 51 marks
C2 – 50 to 41 marks
D – 40 to 33 marks
E1 – 21 to 32 marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: When and where to check marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Last year results announced on May 10
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: In 2023, the Chhattisgarh board results was announced on May 10.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Names of toppers to be announced
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: CGBSE will announce names of Class 10 and overall toppers among Science, Arts and Commerce streams students of Class 12 along with results.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: List of websites
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Check official websites
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Total number of candidates appeared
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 board exams conducted by CGBSE.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2023
Overall pass percentage: 75.05%
Boys pass percentage: 70.26%
Girls pass percentage: 79.16%
2022 pass percentage 74.22%
There was an increase of 0.82% percent in 2023 compared to 2022.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Check passing marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Press conference to be conducted
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: The Chhattisgarh board results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: How to check marks
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Official websites to check
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Date and time
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: May 9, 2024
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Time: 12.30 pm
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Date and time
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: May 9, 2024
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Time: 12.30 pm