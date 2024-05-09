CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will announce CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. The Chhattisgarh Board results for Class 10, 12 will be declared at 12.30 pm today. All the candidates who have appeared for Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. The results of 10th, 12th can also be checked at results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in....Read More

The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The Class 10 or high school certificate examination was held from March 2 to March 21, 2024. The examination was conducted from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.