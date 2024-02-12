CISCE ISC English Exam 2924: Most students find paper easy

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations (Class 12) got off the blocks in the state capital, as also the rest of the country, with what has traditionally been the first paper – English Language – on Monday. Students at La Martiniere discussing about their question paper with their friends after day 1 of the exam here in Lucknow

Examinees found the paper easy, and the topics engaging, allowing for creative expression, they said. In Lucknow, the examination was held at 82 centres.

Gurkeerat Kaur of La Martiniere Girls College said that it was a nice experience, with students finding it well-structured. Her friend, Vaidehi Baranwal was of the view that given the guidance of her English teacher, she found the paper easy and simple. “I was able to finish the paper before time as we had practised a lot in class and our teacher had emphasised multiple times how important time management is in the Board examinations,” she said.

Most LMGC students said that paper itself was simple and not beyond the standard of the specimen paper which was released by the Board. Krishnapriya felt that the comprehension questions were lengthy.

The happy faces said it all at Hoerner College in Mahanagar. Students were happy to give a good start to their Board examinations. Anmol Mishra, an examinee, said that all the strategies worked, and she is hopeful of scoring well. Antra Singh said that all her preparations bore fruit as the paper was easy.

Before exam began, students sought blessings from their principal Mala Mehra while teachers applied traditional Teeka to their foreheads. Once seated, the principal led the students in a special prayer to seek blessings from the Almighty for His guidance throughout the examination.

At St Joseph Group of Institutions, Lucknow, teachers extended best wishes to students ahead of the paper. Teachers applied Tilak and sent their students to the exam hall. The three-hour exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.