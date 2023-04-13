Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) will close the objection window of HSC or Class 12th final exam for science stream students on April 15. GSEB HSC Science answer key objection window closes on Apr 15, results next(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

GSEB HSC Science answer key was published on the official website of the board, gseb.org, on April 15. The board said objections regarding answer keys of Maths, Chemistry, Physical Science and Life Science subjects can be submitted via email till April 15. This can be done on payment of a fee of ₹500 per question. If a representation is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded. The format of the challan has been given in the press release.

After the window for answer key challenge is closed, GSEB HSC exam result date and time will be announced.

Usually, Gujarat board Class 12th results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams are announced separately. Students can check their results online at gseb.org.

Class 12 and Class 10 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14. The Class 12 final exam was over by March 25 and Class 10 final exams continued till March 28.