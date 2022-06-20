JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 live: Matric result tomorrow at jacresults.com

The Jarkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the JAC class 10th result on June 21 at 2:30 pm. JAC President Anil Kumar Mahato confirmed the date and time of the Jharkhand Board results to hindustantimes.com.

The Jarkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the examination for class 10 from March 24 till April 20. The board exams held in two shifts from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm.

Once the Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced it will be available on the official website of JAC on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com.

Last year the examination was cancelled last year due to COVID19 and Board evaluated the marks of candidates using an alternate marking scheme.