JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: How to check JK board Class 11 results when out

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir board Class 11 results will be declared on jkresults.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 11 final examination results soon. When released, the candidates can check their marks on the board's website, jkbose.nic.in. The scorecards will also be released on jkresults.nic.in. To view the JK board 11th result, candidates need to use their registration and roll numbers. ...Read More

How to check JKBOSE 11th result 2024?

Go to jkresults.nic.in. Open the Class 11th result link Enter your roll number and registration number. Submit and view the JK board Class 11 result.

The Jammu and Kashmir board's Class 11 examinations for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held from April 22 to May 26, 2024 in the soft zone areas and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas.

Last year, the JKBOSE Class 11th result was announced on July 10.

The results of this year's Class 10 and 12 final exams have already been published and Class 11 results are awaited.

Follow this live blog for all the latest information on JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024.