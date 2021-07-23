NIOS 10th, 12th June exam results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, direct link

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday declared the results of secondary course (Class 10) and senior secondary course (Class 12) June 2021 examination on its official website.

Direct link to check NIOS 10th, 12th June exam result 2021

NIOS on its official Twitter handle writes, "The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of Secondary Course (10th) & Senior Secondary course (12th) June, 2021 Examination on 23.07.2021. The learners can view and download the result from NIOS website : https://results.nios.ac.in."

Students of NIOS class 10 and 12 June exams can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in by using their enrollment number.

How to check NIOS 10th, 12th June results 2021:

Visit the official results website at result.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check NIOS results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credential and login

The NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.