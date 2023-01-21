Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 declared, direct link here

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 declared, direct link here

board exams
Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:21 AM IST

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 declared, direct link here
NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 declared, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12. The result for Secondary and Senior Secondary Exam conducted on October- November 2022 can be checked on the official site of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

All the appeared candidates can check their results by entering their enrolment number on the official website. The Class 10, 12 board exams was conducted in October- November 2022 at various exam centres across the country. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check NIOS Public Exam Result 2022

NIOS Public Exam Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NIOS Result at results.nios.ac.in.
  • Click on NIOS Public Exam Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Learners may apply for result correction in the subjects appeared in Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses in October/November 2022. An amount of Rs. 50/- shall be paid by the learner for each type of correction as each area needs separate action.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios result nios
nios result nios
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out