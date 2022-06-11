UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on UPMSP Class 10, 12 result

UP Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 likely by June 15, 2022. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result when declared can also be checked on upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.

The Board had directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.

Last year, their final marks were based on the average of their class 9 and class 10 pre-board exam results. The average marks received by a student in classes 10th and 11th were used to calculate the marks for Class 12. Last year, the Board did not provide a merit list since students would be promoted without taking tests.

Candidates can check for latest updates on UP Board Results below.