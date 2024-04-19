Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce the UP Board Result 2024 by April 25, 2024. Before the results are declared, the UP Board will announce the date and time of the UPMSP 10th and 12th results. UP Board Result 2024: Where, how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results

This year, a total of 29,47,311 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination and 25,77,997 for the intermediate exam. The total number of registered candidates is 55,25,308. All these candidates can check the list of websites and steps to check scores below.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

UP Board Result 2024: Where to check

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in.

Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPMSP conducted UP Board Class 10, and 12 board examination in from February 22 to March 9, 2023 across the state at various eam centres. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations is conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The evaluation process was completed in 13 working days from March 16 to March 31, 2024. However, the evaluation work was not be conducted between March 24 to March 26, 2024, in view of Holi festival. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.