Visually impaired Chandigarh student secures 96% in CBSE Class 10 board exam

Vanshika (15) who was born with a visual impairment scored 96% in the CBSE Class 10 results that were declared on Monday. A student of the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh, Vanshika says she wants to crack the UPSC Civil Service Examination and become an IAS officer. She aspires to work towards the empowerment of visually impaired students and make a friendly environment for them. (Handout)

Her father Sonu Pal is a labourer and her mother Anita is a homemaker. Vanshika says she did self-study for three hours from 5 to 8 pm in the evening and during exams she studied till 11 pm.

She aspires to work towards the empowerment of visually impaired students and make a friendly environment for them. Her interests include reading motivational stories and participating in debates in school.

From the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, nine visually impaired students had appeared for the class 12 exam and sixteen visually impaired students had appeared for the class 10 exams. All the candidates have passed the examination.

Among the class 12 students, Rajeev secured the first position by securing 88.6%, the second and third positions were secured by Kusum Bhatia who scored 88% and Danish Bassan who scored 87.4%. Among the class 10 students, Vanshika secured 96%, Chandni secured 92.2% and Paras Bhardwaj secured 91.2%.