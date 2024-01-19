close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / West Bengal HS final exam schedule revised, check details here

West Bengal HS final exam schedule revised, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Students can check the revised time table on the board's website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced revised timings for the HS or Class 12 final examinations scheduled to begin on February 16. Students can check the revised time table on the board's website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

WB 12th final exam schedule revised, check details here(HT file)
WB 12th final exam schedule revised, check details here(HT file)

These examinations will be held on each day as per existing schedule with revised timing from 9.45 am to 1 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes), except for Vocational subjects, Visual Art, Music, and Health & Physical Education for which the timing would be from 9.45 am to 11.45 am (2 hours), the council said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

WBCHSE revised time table: How to check

  1. Open the website of the council, wbchse.wb.gov.in.
  2. Go to the home page.
  3. Open the revised time table link.
  4. Download the PDF and check the revised exam dates.

The Class 12 final exam of WBCHSE will begin on February 16. On the first day, students will write Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, SanthaIi, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati and Puabi papers.

For further details,candidates can visit the official website of the council.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out