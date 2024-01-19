West Bengal HS final exam schedule revised, check details here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced revised timings for the HS or Class 12 final examinations scheduled to begin on February 16. Students can check the revised time table on the board's website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. WB 12th final exam schedule revised, check details here(HT file)

These examinations will be held on each day as per existing schedule with revised timing from 9.45 am to 1 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes), except for Vocational subjects, Visual Art, Music, and Health & Physical Education for which the timing would be from 9.45 am to 11.45 am (2 hours), the council said.

WBCHSE revised time table: How to check

Open the website of the council, wbchse.wb.gov.in. Go to the home page. Open the revised time table link. Download the PDF and check the revised exam dates.

The Class 12 final exam of WBCHSE will begin on February 16. On the first day, students will write Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, SanthaIi, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati and Puabi papers.

For further details,candidates can visit the official website of the council.