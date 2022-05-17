CBSE Class 12 business studies exam 2022: What students said about the paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 17 conducted the class 12 business studies paper. Here is what students said after the exams:

Prayagraj

Shaksham Mishra, BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj said that his exam went well and felt that the questions asked were easier than those asked in Term-1 exam. “The question paper was not at all lengthy and all questions were from within the syllabus,” he said.

Shaskshi Yadav, also a student BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj also found the question paper only moderately tough but maintained that the questions asked were tougher than the ones asked in Term-1. “We had to answer 12 questions and I was able to do so within the stipulated time period. I hopeto score well,” she added.

Akansha Pandey, a teacher of Business Studies at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj said that it was a well-balanced question paper along expected lines and in accordance with the CBSE pattern. “The two case studies given were also interesting and most students would have done well in the exam,” she said.

Ghaziabad

Shruti Bhasin, HOD Commerce, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "The duration of the paper was 2 hours. The question paper was for 40 marks and with 30% internal choices. The questions asked in the options belonged to the same chapter. The paper was moderate and the questions were mainly NCERT-based. While 40% of the questions were case study-based questions, the remaining 60% of the questions were direct.

The direct questions were quite easy to answer. The case study-based questions were average. Students were able to attempt the paper in time. The paper pattern was similar to the CBSE Sample Paper for Term II.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj)