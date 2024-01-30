AFCAT 1 admit card 2024 released atafcat.cdac.in, download link here

Indian Air Force (IAF) released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) today, January 30. Candidates appearing for the AFCAT examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at atafcat.cdac.in. Download the AFCAT 2024 admit card from the official website

Direct link to download AFCAT 1 admit card 2024

The mock exams for the AFCAT 1/2024 are also available on the official website. Direct link to download AFCAT 2024 mock test link.

AFCAT 2024 Admit Card: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to download the AFCAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card for AFCAT 01/2024 is available for download through Candidate Login from 30th Jan 2024."

Log in using your credentials.

Click on the AFCAT 2024 admit card download link

Download the AFCAT Admit Card 2024

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.