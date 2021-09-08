AP EAMCET 2021 Results Live Updates: AP EAPCET result to be declared today
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada will declare AP EAMCET 2021 Results on September 8, 2021. The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET) result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of EAPCET on sche.ap.gov.in.
Along with the result, the rank list will also be released by the University. The rank list will be released by State education minister Audimulapu Suresh at 11 am on September 8. The minister is likely to address a press conference at R & B Building, Vijayawada where the result and the rank list will be released.
The exam for engineering stream was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25. The exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held on September 3, 6 and 7. The answer key was released on August 26 for engineering exam and on September 7 for agriculture and pharmacy examination.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:46 AM IST
AP EAPCET 2021: Counselling begins on September 14
AP EAPCET 2021 counselling will begin on September 14, 2021. The complete schedule will be available soon after the result has been declared by the University.
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:35 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Engineering: Exam was conducted in August
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:25 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Marking Criteria: Know here
AP EAMCET 2021 Marking Criteria has been revised this year. The University have relaxed the rule of giving 25% weightage to intermediate marks for preparing the AP EAMCET rank list 2021. The AP EAMCET results 2021 will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the entrance exam only.
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:15 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Ranking to release at 11 am
AP EAMCET 2021 Ranking list will also be released along with the result. The rank list will be released at the press conference to be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada. The rank list will be released by State education minister Audimulapu Suresh.
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:05 AM IST
AP EAMCET Result: Counselling process
AP EAMCET Result will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible to apply for the counselling round. The counselling schedule will be announced for admission to various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in the state.
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:02 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Date: Announced on September 7
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Date was announced on September 7. State education minister Audimulapu Suresh will release the ranks on 08.09.2021 at 11 AM, an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) reads.
-
SEP 08, 2021 08:00 AM IST
EAMCET 2021 Results: Last date to raise objections for Agriculture answer key
EAMCET 2021 Results will be declared today. Also, today is the last date to raise objections against Agriculture and Pharmacy answer key. The answer key was released on September 7 and the objection window will remain open till 5 pm on September 8.
-
SEP 08, 2021 07:55 AM IST
AP EAMCET Result 2021: State Education Minister to release rank list
Along with the result, the rank list will also be released by the University. The rank list will be released by State education minister Audimulapu Suresh at 11 am on September 8.
-
SEP 08, 2021 07:50 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Result Download: Steps to check
- Visit the official site of AP EAPCET on sche.ap.gov.in.
- Click on AP EAMCET 2021 Results link available on the home page.
- Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
SEP 08, 2021 07:45 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021 Results: Rank list to be released today
AP EAMCET 2021 Results along with the rank list will be released today. The result and rank list will be available on the official site. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check both soon after the declaration.
-
SEP 08, 2021 07:40 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2021: Where to check result
AP EAMCET 2021 Result will be declared today. The result for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of EAPCET on sche.ap.gov.in.
-
SEP 08, 2021 07:35 AM IST
AP EAMCET: Result to release today
AP EAMCET result will release today, September 8, 2021. The result will be announced by State education minister Audimulapu Suresh.
