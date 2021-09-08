AP EAMCET 2021 Results Live Updates: AP EAPCET result to be declared today

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada will declare AP EAMCET 2021 Results on September 8, 2021. The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP EAPCET) result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of EAPCET on sche.ap.gov.in.

Along with the result, the rank list will also be released by the University. The rank list will be released by State education minister Audimulapu Suresh at 11 am on September 8. The minister is likely to address a press conference at R & B Building, Vijayawada where the result and the rank list will be released.

The exam for engineering stream was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25. The exam for agriculture and pharmacy was held on September 3, 6 and 7. The answer key was released on August 26 for engineering exam and on September 7 for agriculture and pharmacy examination.