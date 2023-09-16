Bihar School Examination Board will close the objection window for Bihar STET Answer Key 2023 on September 16, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of BSEB at bsebstet.com. Bihar STET Answer Key 2023: Last date today to raise objections at bsebstet.com(Shutterstock)

The answer key has been released for Dance, Physical Education, Philosophy along with their question papers on the official website. To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Select the question and type the answer.

Make the payment of processing fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For each objection raised, ₹50/- per question will have to be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.

BSEB STET 2023 was conducted from September 4 to 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts on all exam days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON