CTET 2024 Answer Key awaited: Where, how to check and download provisional key

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will release the CTET 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. The provisional answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can be checked and downloaded by all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024 Answer Key: Where, how to check and download provisional key

The CBSE CTET examination was conducted on July 7, 2024, in 136 cities across the country. It was conducted in twenty languages in two shifts: Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key and download it by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET 2024 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for 2-3 days on the official website. Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open for the same time period. Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answers can raise objections or challenge the answers with a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium(viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.