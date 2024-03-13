 CUET PG 2024 admit card issued for March 17 exam, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET PG 2024 admit card issued for March 17 exam, direct link here

CUET PG 2024 admit card issued for March 17 exam, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 13, 2024 06:42 PM IST

NTA releases CUET PG 2024 admit cards for the March 17 exam; download from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) scheduled for March 17. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

NTA releases CUET PG 2024 admit cards for March 17 exam
NTA releases CUET PG 2024 admit cards for March 17 exam

“Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 17th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/”, reads the official notification.

CUET PG admit card 2024 download link

CUET PG admit card 2024: Know how to download

Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the admit card download tab.

Enter the application number, and date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates should email NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 if they have issues downloading the Admit Card.

