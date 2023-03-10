Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023: Registration last date extended till March 30, details here

CUET UG 2023: Registration last date extended till March 30, details here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 08:37 PM IST

Candidates can register for CUET UG 2023 till March 30.

CUET UG 2023: Registration last date extended till March 30, details here
CUET UG 2023: Registration last date extended till March 30, details here
ByHT Education Desk

The deadline for submitting an online application for the Common University Entrance Exam (UG) - 2023 has been extended. The UGC chief announced today that March 30 is the deadline for CUET application submission and fee payment. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was March 12. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31. The CUET UG 2023 application correction window will be activated from April 1-April 3. The exam city for CUET 2023 will be released on April 30.

CUET UG 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the registration details and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency
national testing agency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out