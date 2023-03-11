FTII JET admit card 2023 released at applyadmission.net, get link here

The Film and Television Institute of India have released the FTII JET admit card 2023 today March 11, 2023. Candidates can download the JET 2022-23 admit card from the official website at applyadmission.net. Candidates can download the FTII JET 2022- 2023 admit card using their application number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download the FTII JET 2023 admit card

The FTII JET 2022-2023 examination will be conducted on March 18 and 19 2023. JET 2022-23 Results will be released on the 1st Week of June 2023.

FTII JET admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at applyadmission.net

On the homepage, click on “Click here to download Admit Card for Written Test (JET 2022-23)”

Key in your login credentials

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.