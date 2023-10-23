News / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana HTET 2023 in December, registration soon on bseh.org.in

Haryana HTET 2023 in December, registration soon on bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 23, 2023 09:44 AM IST

HTET 2023 will be held in December. Candidates can apply on bseh.org.in when the process begins.

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) is expected to start the online registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 soon. Earlier in October, the board announced that HTET 2023 will be held in December. Candidates can apply for the exam on bseh.org.in when the process begins.

Haryana HTET 2023 registration soon on bseh.org.in
The exam will be held on December 2 and 3 for three levels of teachers.

For postgraduate teacher (PGT) the exam is scheduled for December 2 and for primary teacher (PRT) and trained graduate teacher (TGT), HTET 2023 is scheduled for December 3.

To appear in the PGT exam, a candidate must have a BEd or equivalent degree with at least 50 per cent marks.

For TGT, BEd degree and graduation in the subject applied for are required for TGT posts.

For PRT, candidates must pass the senior secondary class with at least 50 per cent marks or should have appeared in the final year of the two years DElEd course.

How to apply for HTET 2023

  1. Go to the board website, bseh.org.in.
  2. Open the HTET 2023 tab.
  3. Open the application form link.
  4. First register to generate your login details.
  5. Now, login to your account and fill the application form.
  6. Upload documents, make payment of the examination fee.
  7. Submit the form and take a printout for future uses.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

