HSSC canal patwari, gram sachiv, female constable exam: Important update

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released an important notification related to the upcoming exams for gram sachiv, canal patwari and female constable posts. The Commission had earlier announced the exam dates of these recruitment drives.

Through official notifications released on November 9, on the official website, the HSSC has asked candidates to confirm their candidature for the exam. Only those candidates who give consent to appear in the exam will be issued admit cards.

“All applicants for these posts shall fill up the option ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for appearing in above written examination. If any candidate does not give her choice, or fills up ’No’, the Commission will not issue the admit card to such applicants/ candidate. Candidates shall fill the option using the same Login & password used for filling online application form. The link will remain active from 11.11.2021 to 15.11.2021,” the HSSC has said in the job notice.

“It is compulsory for all candidates who intend to appear for written Examination for the above mentioned posts to fill the option using the same link of online application forms. Admit cards will not be issued to such candidates who do not fill the option,” it has added.

The exam for female constable post will be held on December 12.

The exam for canal patwari and gram sachiv posts will be held on December 26 and 27.