Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC male constable (GD) answer key out, raise objections from Nov 10
competitive exams

HSSC male constable (GD) answer key out, raise objections from Nov 10

  • Candidates can challenge the HSSC answer key from November 10 till November 12, 5 pm.
HSSC male constable (GD) answer key out, raise objections from Nov 10
HSSC male constable (GD) answer key out, raise objections from Nov 10
Published on Nov 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the male constable (GD) exam answer key. The exam was held from October 31 to November 2. The HSSC answer key is available on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can challenge the HSSC answer key from November 10 till November 12, 5 pm.

HSSC answer key

HSSC answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website hssc.gov.in
  • Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01)” button.
  • Follow the guidelines, raise objections

“The candidate may submit his/her objection from 10.11.2021 to 12.11.2021 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Set/Series Code, Test Code (Session) and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” the HSSC has said.

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” it has added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc.gov.in
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out