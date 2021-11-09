HSSC male constable (GD) answer key out, raise objections from Nov 10

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the male constable (GD) exam answer key. The exam was held from October 31 to November 2. The HSSC answer key is available on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can challenge the HSSC answer key from November 10 till November 12, 5 pm.

HSSC answer key

HSSC answer key: Know how to challenge

Go to the official website hssc.gov.in

Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01)” button.

Follow the guidelines, raise objections

“The candidate may submit his/her objection from 10.11.2021 to 12.11.2021 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Set/Series Code, Test Code (Session) and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” the HSSC has said.

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” it has added.