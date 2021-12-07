Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC reschedules exam due to clash with CBSE exam dates
HSSC reschedules exam due to clash with CBSE exam dates

  • HSSC has rescheduled the exams for patwari, canal patwari and gram sachiv posts due to clash of exam dates with CBSE.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has rescheduled the exams for patwari, canal patwari and gram sachiv posts due to clash of exam dates with CBSE. In a notification released on Monday, December 6, the Commission has informed candidates about the revised exam dates.

The exams will now be held on January 7, 8 and 9 at various district headquarters and sub divisions of Haryana, the HSSC has said.

The exams will be held in two sessions: morning session will be held from 10.30 am to 12 noon and the evening session will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting time for morning session is 8.30 am and it is 1 pm for the evening session.

The admit cards of all the candidates who are eligible to appear in the exam will be released on January 1, 2022. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission.

